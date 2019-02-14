Seven ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on a budget

Related News

Another Valentine’s Day is here and the pressure to make it memorable is quite evident especially on social media.

Except you are single, you are expected to make a big deal of February 14. There’s just no way around it.

Truth be told, having a special Valentine’s Day is not about how much money you spend on special activities or gifts. This is because some of the best romantic date ideas don’t require you to break the bank.

Find below six fun and romantic tips for Valentines’ day on a budget.

1) Plan a romantic in-house dinner together:

cook a meal, bath together and then get dressed as you will if attending a proper dinner. Wear a light touch of make up if possible, then sit and take a trip down memory lane while you eat. You could talk about your first date, first kiss, past challenges, best moments and funny moments. The laughs and tears that come with these memories will help you bond better and even create a stronger connection.

Davido suprised Chioma with boxes of chocolate on Valentines Day

2) Karaoke : Go on a karaoke date night and sing your favourite songs to each them. It doesn’t necessarily matter if you are the worst singer on earth. One thing is for sure; it is going to be an interesting night filled with genuine heartfelt laughter and blushes.

3) A visit to the Cinema:

Cuddling up while seeing a movie together at the cinema is not a bad idea at all. After the movie you can dine out. No, I don’t mean a ridiculously expensive valentine dinner. It could be a local joint like an Amala Buka where you get to eat local foods that you don’t have on a regular day.

4) Game house:

You can visit leisure houses/ game houses and create everlasting memories by playing games together. Do not be lost in the game and turn it into a serious competition.

5) Picnic :

Depending on the weather, you can go on a picnic at the beach and explore the beauty of nature, or better still, find your favourite place and just hang out.

6) Handwritten letters:

Nothing can be more romantic than having your lover pour out his or her feelings about you on paper. You can write a letter and read it out to your lover. You can include things you love about your lover and how much you appreciate him or her.

7. A box of chocolate

One of the best Valentines Day gift for your lover (lady) is a box of chocolate. They are affordable and readily available in major stores. To spice up the day, you can add a bottle of red wine and a handwritten card and you are good to go. Now you know why Davido opted to buy his lover, Chioma, boxes of chocolate on Valentines Day.

At the end of the day, what matters most isn’t how much you spent, but the beautiful memories that have been created.