Interview lands Hollywood actor Liam Neeson in trouble

Related News

Hollywood actor, Liam Neeson, has sparked a race row after making comments about once wanting to kill a black person, the BBC is reporting.

During an interview with Britain’s The Independent, published on Monday, the ‘Taken’ star said he once sought revenge for a loved one’s rape by searching for a black person to kill.

In the shocking interview, the Irish Oscar nominee revealed that when he returned home from an overseas trip and learned a loved one had been raped, he went looking for revenge.

“I went up and down areas with a (nightstick), hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could – kill him.”

During the interview, Neeson, now 66, said he looked back at the incident with shame and regret.

“It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he says. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

He said the experience taught him a serious lesson: when overcome with such emotion, he needed to stop and ask himself, “what the (expletive) are you doing?”

Neeson has been subject to a lot of criticism on social media over the interview for what has been seen as racially charged comments.