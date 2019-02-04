Interview lands Hollywood actor Liam Neeson in trouble

Liam Neeson (Photo Credit: NME)
Liam Neeson (Photo Credit: NME)

Hollywood actor, Liam Neeson, has sparked a race row after making comments about once wanting to kill a black person, the BBC is reporting.

During an interview with Britain’s The Independent, published on Monday, the ‘Taken’ star said he once sought revenge for a loved one’s rape by searching for a black person to kill.

In the shocking interview, the Irish Oscar nominee revealed that when he returned home from an overseas trip and learned a loved one had been raped, he went looking for revenge.

“I went up and down areas with a (nightstick), hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could – kill him.”

During the interview, Neeson, now 66, said he looked back at the incident with shame and regret.

“It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he says. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

Okowa Campaign AD

He said the experience taught him a serious lesson: when overcome with such emotion, he needed to stop and ask himself, “what the (expletive) are you doing?”

Neeson has been subject to a lot of criticism on social media over the interview for what has been seen as racially charged comments.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.