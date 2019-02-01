BBNaija2019: Auditions kick off across the nation

Big-Brother-Naija
Big-Brother-Naija

Auditions for the fourth season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, kicked off on Friday across the different states of the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of people had turned out at the different venues for the auditions as early as midnight.

Fans of the show had also taken to the social media to express amazement at the turnout of people.

@chi_derah tweeted, ”the crowd is so massive. Abuja people are not here to play.”

@tosinolugbenga tweeted, “no jobs, ASUU is on strike. BBNaija auditions got a high crowd at the venues as early as 4:45 a.m. Apparently, some people slept at the venues.”

@madukaegbuonu tweeted, “Lagos auditions happening now at 12:a.m. (midnight). We are happy to sacrifice our night sleep.”

Okowa Campaign AD

According to organisers of the show, the fourth edition would be held in Nigeria after the general elections as opposed to it holding in South Africa.

Big Brother is a reality show in which contestants live in an isolated house and compete for cash prize, amongst others, by avoiding being evicted.

NAN reports that the last season of BBNAIJA tagged “Double Wahala” was won by 23-year-old Miracle Igbokwe.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.