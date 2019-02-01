BBNaija2019: Auditions kick off across the nation

Related News

Auditions for the fourth season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, kicked off on Friday across the different states of the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of people had turned out at the different venues for the auditions as early as midnight.

Fans of the show had also taken to the social media to express amazement at the turnout of people.

@chi_derah tweeted, ”the crowd is so massive. Abuja people are not here to play.”

@tosinolugbenga tweeted, “no jobs, ASUU is on strike. BBNaija auditions got a high crowd at the venues as early as 4:45 a.m. Apparently, some people slept at the venues.”

@madukaegbuonu tweeted, “Lagos auditions happening now at 12:a.m. (midnight). We are happy to sacrifice our night sleep.”

According to organisers of the show, the fourth edition would be held in Nigeria after the general elections as opposed to it holding in South Africa.

Big Brother is a reality show in which contestants live in an isolated house and compete for cash prize, amongst others, by avoiding being evicted.

NAN reports that the last season of BBNAIJA tagged “Double Wahala” was won by 23-year-old Miracle Igbokwe.

(NAN)