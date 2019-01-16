Victoria Beckham splashes N600,000 on moisturiser made from blood

Related News

Victoria Beckham, the wife of football star, David Beckham, has spent about (£1,200) or ($1, 542) on a skin moisturiser made from her blood.

Beckham was a member of the English pop-girl group, Spice girls, which was formed in 1994.

According to the former singer and fashion designer, the beauty product is used to create ‘healing factors’.

She took to her Instagram to tell the world about the new product.

She said,“@drbarbarasturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells which is highly inflammatory and regenerative.

“I’ll be testing it out this week both morning and night,” she said.

Barbara Sturm is well known for endogamous blood therapy which is also referred to as “vampire facials”.

According to a report by Daily Mail, “during a patient’s initial consultation, some of the patient’s blood was removed and fed through a syringe containing metal beads, which ‘tricked’ the blood into thinking that they were wounds.

“This step is required to produce the healing proteins IL-1 and TGF-beta.

“If used regularly, the moisturiser can lead to reduced inflammation, strengthened tissue and collagen growth,“ the report said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mother of four is very particular about her skincare routine and spends a fortune on her hair and skin daily.

She rose to fame in the 90s with the Spice Girls and later delved into the fashion industry.

The model’s eponymous label was launched in September 2008 and in November 2011 when she won the Designer Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.(NAN)