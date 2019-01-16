Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris checks into rehab

Paris Jackson (Photo Credit: Entertainment Tonight)
Paris Jackson (Photo Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

Paris, the daughter of late American pop star, Michael Jackson has checked into a rehabilitation facility to get help regarding her emotional health.

According to the magazine, PEOPLE, the 20-year-old decided that she needed to take some time off the scene in order “to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health.

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalised and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” a PEOPLE source said.

Paris was hospitalised in 2013 after attempting suicide.

She admitted the development in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017.

She said, “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Paris also disclosed in the interview that she was sexually abused by a stranger which further increased her depression.

She is an actress, model, singer and is the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

(NAN)

