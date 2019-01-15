2019 Big Brother Naija to hold in Nigeria

BB Naija alumni, Bisola Ayoola, Somma, Bambam & Tobi Bakare pictures at the media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.
BB Naija alumni, Bisola Ayoola, Somma, Bambam & Tobi Bakare pictures at the media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

The fourth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will be staged in Nigeria.

The organisers, Multichoice, announced this on Tuesday morning at a media briefing held at the George Hotel, Lagos.

The auditions will hold in six different Nigerian cities including Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Benin, Ibadan, Warri and Port Harcourt on February 1 and 2.

It will mark the second time the Nigerian version of the reality television show will be shot outside South Africa since it began in 2006.

The first edition which was anchored by radio personality, OlisanvOdibua, and was staged in Ikeja GRA in Lagos.

Big Brother alumnus, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has also been announced as the host of the 2019 edition.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.