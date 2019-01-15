2019 Big Brother Naija to hold in Nigeria

The fourth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will be staged in Nigeria.
The organisers, Multichoice, announced this on Tuesday morning at a media briefing held at the George Hotel, Lagos.
The auditions will hold in six different Nigerian cities including Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Benin, Ibadan, Warri and Port Harcourt on February 1 and 2.
It will mark the second time the Nigerian version of the reality television show will be shot outside South Africa since it began in 2006.
The first edition which was anchored by radio personality, OlisanvOdibua, and was staged in Ikeja GRA in Lagos.
Big Brother alumnus, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has also been announced as the host of the 2019 edition.
Jayne Augoye
