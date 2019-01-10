Meet 10-year-old genius who solves math faster than calculator

Sibahle Zwane a 10 year old boy who goes to school at Olivansvlie Primary. Zwane has a rear ability of calculating and maths sum you give from the top of his head. Zwane says he sees the numbers in his head when a math sum is posed to him. Zwane wants to become a pilot when he grows up. PICTURE: KABELO MOKOENA
A 10-year-old South African boy, Sibahle Zwane’s mesmerising exploits have gone viral on social media.

Zwane has the amazing ability to answer complex arithmetic questions faster than a calculator and in seconds.

According to BCC, he shot into prominence when he was filmed answering complex math questions from a local policeman in South Africa, in 2018.

He also lived up to the hype when he was featured in a quick video on BBC recently.

The young lad, who has amazed South Africans with his stunning talent at math is simply looking to make some cash on the side.

According to TimesLIVE, the Grade 4 pupil charges just R2 for every correct answer he provides.

His mom, Mbali Zwane, said he makes up to R200 a day.

Ms Zwane, a 28-year-old, single and unemployed mother of two, says his gift was first picked up when he was in grade two. She said his teachers told her he had a unique ability with numbers.

She has applied for scholarships to take him to an institution where his talent can be developed.

Sibahle, who aspires to be a pilot when he grows up, said he can’t really explain how he manages to make complex calculations in his head.

“I just see the numbers in my head. I like numbers more than anything else. In the meantime, he’s making good money from strangers who are blown away by his talent, proving that he has a good business sense as well,” he told TimesLive.

His mum said that he is generally less focused on other subjects and often gets lazy doing them, but not with numbers.

Check out a BBC video of Sibahle Zwane.

 

