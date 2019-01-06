PHOTOS: Health Minister Adewole’s son weds in Ibadan

From right Mr. Adewole, Governor Ajimobi and the newly wedded couple

Adedayo, the son of the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, wedded his sweetheart, Ebunoluwa Oyedele, in Ibadan on Saturday.

The wedding was held at Agbala Daniel Cathedral, Ojoo, while the reception held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The minister hosted several dignitaries including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, at the high octane wedding.

Other personalities at the occasion included Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, a former governor of Osun State, Olusola Adeyeye and Babafemi Ojudu, an aide of President Muhammad Buhari.

In her message, the officiating minister, Dorcas Olaniyi, an Archbishop, urged the couple to embrace the Christian modest way of life. She also prayed for the couple and counseled them on sincere love, maturity and godliness in dealing with each other.

Mr Ajimobi, who was the chairman at the reception, urged the couple to be faithful to each other and live with sincere love. He also commended the parents for giving their best in nurturing the newly wedded in becoming responsible stakeholders in the society.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the business of marriage was about companionship. He also urged them to always embrace patience, tolerance and godliness in their dealings, praying that the couple live long and peacefully.

See photos from the event below

Photo Credit: Tolani Alli

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.