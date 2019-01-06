PHOTOS: Health Minister Adewole’s son weds in Ibadan

Related News

Adedayo, the son of the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, wedded his sweetheart, Ebunoluwa Oyedele, in Ibadan on Saturday.

The wedding was held at Agbala Daniel Cathedral, Ojoo, while the reception held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The minister hosted several dignitaries including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, at the high octane wedding.

Other personalities at the occasion included Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, a former governor of Osun State, Olusola Adeyeye and Babafemi Ojudu, an aide of President Muhammad Buhari.

In her message, the officiating minister, Dorcas Olaniyi, an Archbishop, urged the couple to embrace the Christian modest way of life. She also prayed for the couple and counseled them on sincere love, maturity and godliness in dealing with each other.

Mr Ajimobi, who was the chairman at the reception, urged the couple to be faithful to each other and live with sincere love. He also commended the parents for giving their best in nurturing the newly wedded in becoming responsible stakeholders in the society.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the business of marriage was about companionship. He also urged them to always embrace patience, tolerance and godliness in their dealings, praying that the couple live long and peacefully.

Photo Credit: Tolani Alli