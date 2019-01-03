Nigeria’s DJ XGee buried in Lagos

Related News

A popular Lagos-based disc jockey, DJ XGee, has been buried at Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.

The private interment which took place on Thursday was attended by close family members and friends.

DJ XGee, real name Seun Omogaji, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday shortly after he wrote a disturbing note on Instagram.

The cryptic post got his followers worried. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown just as unconfirmed reports claim he took sniper insecticide following marital problems.

The deceased who wedded in 2013 became popular while understudying famous DJ Jimmy Jatt.

He recently performed at gigs that include Wande Coal’s concert as well as Basket Mouth’s Lords of the Rib Comedy Festival in October.

He reportedly performed at Olowogbogboro Carnival in Lagos a day before his death.

His fans have since raised concerns about the growing rates of depression in Nigeria. A fan with the username, Kufakaceo, wrote, “What could have gone wrong with this guy? You still made us happy yesterday at the Olowogbogboro Carnival. Why now?”

Other celebrities have also commiserated with the deceased on their social media pages, including OAP Do2dtun. He wrote, “This cannot be true… Why?”

A colleague of the deceased, DJ Neptune, also shared a tribute on his Instagram page.

“You of all people? Always full of life whenever we met. Seun, whatever it was, I just wished you shared it. This one pain me o, I pray God comfort your family and kids,” he wrote.

Comedian Basketmouth, who is a close friend of the celebrity DJ, also shared several photos and eulogized him on Instagram.

“Together…we created some amazing memories, you my friend….you will be missed. I can’t believe that the last time I saw you would be my very last. Rest in Peace blood.”