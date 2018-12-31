PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi’s son weds in Kano

Aminu, son of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has wedded his heartthrob, Zainab Ali Bashir.
Their wedding held on Saturday at the Al-Furqan Mosque, Alu Avenue, Nassarawa GRA, Kano.
The sword crossing took place at the Emir of Kano’s Palace at midday.
The groom is an Assistant Superintendent of Police while the bride is the daughter of Sani Ali Bashir.
Here are some pictures from the wedding.
Photo credit: Muhammad Kabir Salim Babajo (Facebook)
