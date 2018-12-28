Miss Congo wins Miss Africa Beauty Pageant, gets $35,000, SUV

Dorcas Kasinde, Miss Africa
Dorcas Kasinde, Miss Africa [Photo: Nairaland Forum]

Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde, has won the 2018 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant hosted by the Cross River Government.

The contest took place in the early hours of Friday at the Calabar International Conference Centre.

Ms Kasinde, who beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to the second and third positions respectively to clinch the crown, went home with $35,000 and a sport utility vehicle.

She was crowned by the winner of the 2017 edition of the pageant, Miss Gaseangwe Balopi of Botswana.

Earlier, the governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, said it was time for Africans to appreciate themselves.

Mr Ayade said that Africa does need the western media to tell its story, which they always centred on poverty and wars.

“This is a celebration of African beauty, brain and heritage; the world will see what African brain and beauty is all about.

“The judges should come down and look at those things that make a woman truly African; it is not just the skin colour.

“Tunisians and Moroccans are light-skinned but they are Africans,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 countries participated in the event.

They include Cameroon, Morocco, Tanzania, Togo and Ghana.

Nigerian singers Innocent Idibia (2face) and Tiwatope Savage-Balogun (Tiwa Savage) entertained the audience.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.