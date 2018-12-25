National parks Nigerians can visit during Christmas — Conservator-General

Related News

Ibrahim Goni, the conservator-general, National Parks Service, has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas celebration to patronise its parks across the country, to appreciate Nigeria’s natural treasure.

Mr Goni made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He congratulated Christians in the country for celebrating another Christmas.

“I want Nigerians to make out time during this Christmas break to visit the Park closer to them, to recreate and have a happy and peaceful celebration,” he said.

According to him, patronising the parks will go a long way to help develop them to acceptable global standards.

“It will also enhance the revenue drive of the parks, thereby, contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are working to preserve and protect the nation’s natural heritage and the cultural edifices that memorialise them across generations, and if we don’t patronise them, they will go moribund,” he said.

He said national parks enhanced ecological processes and life support system such as soil regeneration, protection of nutrient cycles, as well as cleansing and purifying hydrological cycles, among others.

Mr Goni stressed the need for the country to pay serious attention to its parks because they were capable of generating money for the country.

“All our parks have facilities that will make visitors comfortable.

“Oli Tourist Camp, Kainji Lake National Park in Niger State covers an area of 5,340.82sq.km with 52 standard chalets, 24 hours electricity supply, a conference centre, two swimming pools, a restaurant and bar.

“Chad Basin National Park located in the Sudano-Sahelian Ecological Zone of the extreme North-East of Nigeria between Borno and Yobe States has 12 chalets modestly furnished en-suit facilities for sport fishing, boat cruising and bird watching at night,” Mr Goni said.

He called on Christians and Nigerians in general to use the Christmas period to pray for peace and harmony in the country.

“We must continue to live by example in matters relating to love, peace and progress.

“Christmas is a season to demonstrate love for one another, through giving and peaceful coexistence and such love, generosity and craving for peace should extend beyond the season,” he said.

While noting that being alive to witness another Christmas remained a privilege which called for celebration, he advised that the celebration should be done in moderation.

He said it was only through a practical demonstration of love, peaceful coexistence with one another that Nigerians could unite and forge ahead in the crucial task of nation building. (NAN)