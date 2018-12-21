Entertainment events to attend this festive season

Related News

These are some events you may want to attend to spice up this festive season.

Wizkid Made in Lagos

Wizkid will be performing alongside his friends at the Eko Atlantic City Festival Grounds in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Featuring: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Not3, Dj Tunez, Ceeza Milli, Maleekberry, Runtown, Burna Boy, Duncan Mighty, Slimcase, Harry Songs, Kce and Mr. Eazi.

Venue: Eko Atlantic City, 1412 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: Sunday, December 23

Time: 6 p.m.

Olamide Live!

Multiple award-winning hitmaker, “Street King” and YBNL boss, Olamide, is set to bring Lagos to a standstill this festive season.

He will be performing live on the final day of the Flytime Music Festival.

The “Motigbana” crooner will be shutting down the stage alongside his YBNL army and a spectacular line-up of Nigeria’s music industry heavyweights.

Date: Sunday, December 23

Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Burna Boy’s Concert

Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made the official announcement of his upcoming concert entitled ‘Burna Live’.

The concert will feature an array of top Nigerian musicians and comedians.

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 6 p.m.

Naeto C’s SUPERFEST

After 10 years of being a rapper, Naeto C is launching ‘SUPERFEST’, an annual event that will provide a platform for new talents to be discovered.

The maiden edition of SUPERFEST is a cook-out styled festival. Music of the day will be provided by DJ Spinall, DJ OBI, DJ Xclusive, DJ Shawty, DJ Sparrow, SmallzTheDJ, DJ Oluwabruce, DJ Preppy, DJ Chiggzy, and DJ Tgarbz.

There will also be performances by M.I, Phyno, Ice Prince, Falz, SDC, Mayorkun, Maleek Berry, DRB, LAX, Flash, and Oxlade.

Date: Sunday, December 23

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Praise Jam 2018

Praise Jam is back! Get ready for this family event. This is the Love Edition.

Performers: Chioma Jesus, Prospa Ochimana, Buchi, Gozie Okeke, Eben, Ada Ehi, Frank Edward, Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Esther Osaji, Precious, Phrance, Sugar Band, Toba and Bwan Nation and many more.

Comedy by: Akpororo, Acapela, Kenny Blaq, Forever and Kelvin Sapp.

Special Appearance by CoolFM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info FM presenters.

Hosts: Seyi Law and Mayowa of Wazobia FM

Date: Tuesday, December 25

Time: 3pm

Venue: Eko Hotel Convention Center Victoria Island, Lagos.

Odunsi’s Concert

Odunsi, ‘the engine’ is set to headline his first show and promises to deliver a rare experience for his fans and music lovers alike.

The concert comes following the successful release of his debut LP, “rare.”, which has already received positive reviews and debuted at number one album in Nigeria on Apple Music and number 8 on the UK RnB chart.

Time: Monday, December 24

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos

Palm Wine Festival

Another pioneer of the new school movement is the rap duo “Show Dem Camp” and they will be bringing back their infamous palm wine festival.

Performing on the day are the usual suspects – Funbi, BOJ, and LadiPoe.

Date: December 29

Venue: Muri Okunola Park in Lagos

One Lagos Fiesta

The week-long One Lagos Fiesta event will hold across several locations in Lagos including Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry, Agege, and Victoria Island with the finale holding at Eko Atlantic.

Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, Humblesmith, Teni, Mr Real, Slimcase, Humblesmith and Mr P would be holding it down for the younger more contemporary audience.

Adewale Ayuba, Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, Sunny Ade, Salawa Abeni, Muma Gee and Blackky, amongst others would be serenading the older audience.

Date: December 24 to January 1

Time: 6 p.m. daily

Venues:

AGEGE Stadium

IKORODU Town Hall

BADAGRY Grammar School

EPE-Marina

Beachfront, Epe

VICTORIA ISLAND Eko Atlantic