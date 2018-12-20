Festive Season – 10 tips to maintain healthy diet

Related News

Maintaining a healthy eating habit can be quite challenging especially during festive seasons.

With the celebration come lots of food temptations such as chocolates, cakes, carbonated drinks, alcohol, meats, and other mouth-watering delicacies. This will make it difficult for those with a strict dietary pattern to stick to the plan.

In as much the delicacies, there is a need to remember that we are what we eat. What we eat and drink can affect our body’s ability to fight infections, as well as how likely we are to develop health problems later in life.

In order not to fall ill or complicate health issues, there is a need to eat healthily. A healthy and balanced diet will provide many benefits in during the Yuletide and beyond.

Here are ten ways to help monitor what we consume

1. Have a controlled pattern of eating – determine to have a controlled pattern of eating. Make sure you eat a healthy breakfast.

2. Eat only when you are hungry – due to the celebration, there might be varieties of food available at intervals, do not eat unless you are hungry.

3. Pay attention to the type of food you eat – do not eat all the food available. If hungry, eat more fruits and vegetables. Try to avoid junk food. Watch what you consume especially if you have strict dietary rules to follow. This is very important for people with medical cases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity or those on a dietary programme.

4. Avoid fatty food – irrespective of your medical status, reduce the intake of fatty food. Being overweight may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and some forms of cancer. Instead, use vegetable oil as a substitute for cooking; eat more of low fat dairy products, chicken, scale fishes and avoid frying, eat more vegetables and fruits.

5. Limit sugar intake – too much sugar is not healthy for anyone. This is particularly bad for cancer patients, cancer survivors, diabetes patients, and people with a family history of diabetes, obese people and those with other health complications.

6. Cut down on salt – Taking too much salt has no benefit for the body. Instead it harms to the body. Having less salt in your diet may help you lower or avoid high blood pressure. Eating salt raises the amount of salt in the bloodstream and wrecks the delicate balance, reducing the ability of the kidney to remove water from the body.

7. Avoid harmful use of alcohol – uncontrolled alcohol intake is harmful to the body. If taken in excess, it can also lead to accidents which might result in bodily harm or deaths.

8. Be honest with yourself – nobody can help you manage your diet better than yourself. You need to be determined to adhere strictly to the dos and don’ts of health and balanced diet.

9. Stay active – do not sit in a place all through the season. Be active, exercise, walk around and engage in physical activities. This will help with body metabolism and aid digestion.

10. Drink a glass of water before every meal – drinking a glass of water before every meal is healthy for the body.