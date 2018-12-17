Linda Ikeji’s baby dedication, Rudeboy PSquare’s name change, others top entertainment stories last week

Related News

Peter Obi attends Linda Ikeji’s baby dedication

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi, attended Linda Ikeji’s baby dedication in Lagos on Sunday.

Also in attendance was the chairman of Zinox Group, Stan Leo Ekeh, alongside other dignitaries. Linda, who has been on a photo sharing spree since she revealed her son’s father’s identity on Friday, has remained in the news.

“Jayce surrounded by greatness in Church. With billionaire businessman Leo Stan Eke and Vice Presidential aspirant Peter Obi. And of course his billionaire mum,” the blogger posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Others including AY, Tara Durotoye, Joan Okorodudu, Millen Magesse and Frank Osodi were also present at the occasion.

Kelly Hansome loses brother

Nigerian pop singer, Kelly Hansome, lost his younger brother, Bruno Orji on Thursday after a brief illness. The singer paid glowing tributes to his late brother whom he described as intelligent and fun loving, on Instagram.

Actor Ifeanyi Gbulie’s dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Gbulie, who was bedridden for several months, died in Enugu on Thursday, following stroke complications.

A member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Chima Okoroji, who confirmed the actor’s death said he would be greatly missed in the industry.

The deceased was well known for his fatherly roles in films, such as ‘End of Dreams’, ‘Under Fire’ and much more.

Late Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Gbulie

The actor began his acting career in the 80’s and once worked with the National Television Service (NTA).

Paul Okoye of PSquare announces name change

Paul Okoye, the one half of the defunct music duo, Psquare, announced that he will dropping his stage name Rudeboy Psquare for Kingrudy, come January 1.

Paul Okoye of Psquare fame

The move has further confirmed that Psquare is indeed a thing of past with no signs of a reconciliation in sight..

Comedian Klint Da Drunk and wife reportedly separate

Comedian Klint Da Drunk and his wife of 10 years, Lilien, have reportedly parted ways.

Although the couple are yet to issue a formal statement, reports said the marriage crashed due to infidelity allegations.

Comedian Klint D Drunk and his wife Lilien

In March 2018, the comedian was called out by an alleged baby mama who claimed that he had abandoned their child. When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the comedian for his side of his story, he declined comments.

Singer Jaywon’s song theft allegations

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has reacted to accusations suggesting that he is fond of stealing song titles.

A Twitter user identified as Madera took to the platform to accuse the singer of stealing song titles. Giving examples of songs by Simi, DMW and Niniola, Madera stated that Jaywon no longer copies sounds but their titles too. Jaywon responded saying, “If you are not daft you would’ve known that same name doesn’t mean same content…. but all the same, good luck on whatever gain you want to get over this.”