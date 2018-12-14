PHOTOS: Buhari drafts top Nigerian musicians, actors into campaign team

Related News

Top Nigerian entertainers, on Wednesday, attended the launch of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 campaign platform tagged ‘Together Nigeria’ in Abuja.

The entertainers were hosted by President Buhari and the first lady, Aisha, in Aso Rock on Wednesday night.

Mrs Buhari shared photos from the event on her verified Instagram handle.

The event was part of the campaign strategy for Mr Buhari who is seeking re-election in February 2019.

Stars in attendance included Jide Kosoko, Kollington Ayinla, K1 de Ultimate, Adebayo Salami, Yinka Quadri, Saidi Balogun, Woli Arole, Broda Shaggi, Toyin Abraham, Chinedu Ikedieze and Bimbo Akintola.

Others were Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, Dayo Amusa, Mercy Aigbe, Korede Bello, Rita Edochie, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Kenny St Brown, Faithia Williams, Ice Prince, Iyanya, Olu Maintain and Joke Silva. So were retired Nigerian footballers Peter Rufai and Daniel Amokachi.

Some of the entertainers were presented with award plaques at the event, which also had the wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo and the governors of Ogun and Nasarawa States, Ibikunle Amosun and Al-Makura Tanko, as well as other government dignitaries in attendance.

The star-studded event tagged “Together Nigeria” was put together by the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).

PHOTO STORY