Top entertainment stories from last week

Related News

These are some of the entertainment reports that made the headlines last week.

Kemi Olunloyo attacks Iyabo Ojo

For exposing the shenanigans of her colleagues in the movie industry, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has come after actress, Iyabo Ojo.

In a now viral post, Olunloyo re-opened a controversial past issue, insisting that Ojo has dirty secrets.

In her post, she alleged that the actress was behind her imprisonment in Port-Harcourt, which led to the depression she is experiencing.

In her reply, Iyabo said Olunloyo is insane and needs divine intervention. The actress was in the news recently after revealing the ills of the Yoruba movie industry.

There is hardship in Nollywood – Madam Saje

Veteran Yoruba actress, Fausat Balogun, aka Madam Saje, has lamented the level of hardship in her industry.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, she explained.

“Our leaders should have mercy on us. There is suffering in Nollywood. I just pray that God will make them have good thoughts towards us,” she said. If we are treated the way actors are treated in the Western countries, you can imagine where we would be.”

She said the only thing ‘keeping’ many artistes is the passion they have for the job.

“If not for that, some people would have resorted to selling wares at Oshodi. There are no structures in place and pirates are also dealing with us.

“As for me, I have spent over 45 years in this industry; so, it is something that is already part of me. I cannot readily change to do another thing. However, I am happy that I don’t beg to eat and I am able to do things that my peers engage in.”

I no longer find dark guys attractive — Toke Makinwa

The controversial radio girl shocked her fans after she took to her Twitter handle few months ago to write that the complete one for her doesn’t have to be rich as long as he can take care of her.

The author of ‘On Becoming’ has taken her re-evaluation a notch higher as she recently revealed that she no longer has a specification in men.

Toke Makinwa

She wrote, “Congrats TM you are growing, I no longer have a spec. I find dark chocolatey guys, not attractive anymore. The Lord is good.”

Ini Edo chides Omoni Oboli on Instagram

Ini Edo chided Omoni Oboli after the latter penned a post stating reasons she missed her bestie Uche Jombo’s movie premiere.

Omoni had claimed she was on a movie set but Ini would have none of it.

“There is no production in the country that would hold you back on set, knowing your supposed bestie was premiering her directorial debut….so please stop the sycophancy and hypocris.

“I guess it’s called Instagram love….however the premiere was successful so…..we’re good sis,” Ini wrote on Instagram.

Ino Edo and Omoni Oboli

Omoni is currently being trolled on Instagram following Ini’s outburst.

Flavor welcomes son with first baby mama

Highlife singer, Flavour Nabania, welcomed his third child and first son with his first baby mama, Sandra Okagbue.

The singer and his ex-beauty queen lover were an item few years back.

Their relationship produced a four year-old daughter. However, Flavour dumped Sandra for former most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Anna Banner, who also bore him a daughter.

Meanwhile, the questions on the lips of many are whether the Baby Na Yoka singer is ready to settle down with his first babymama.

And if yes, will the singer renege on his earlier claims that he wasn’t going to marry any one of his two baby mamas?

Danny Young accuses Tiwa Savage of intellectual theft

Fast rising singer, Danny Young, said he has consulted a lawyer over his intellectual theft accusation against Tiwa Savage.

The singer had accused fellow artiste Tiwa Savage of copying a verse from an old song of his, Oju Tiwon, released in 2009.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage has yet to respond to the allegations.