Entertainment events to attend this weekend

Various entertainment events are holding in Lagos this weekend. PREMIUM TIMES brings some of them to the attention of fun-seekers.

Backyard Fashion Show

The maiden edition of the Backyard Fashion Show holds this weekend.

The event will be a 360-degree experience showcasing the finest of underground African fashion, live music from Afro-jazz band, and mouth-watering meals.

Themed ‘Africanism’ and sponsored by Heineken, the Backyard Fashion Show seeks to promote the African culture in an ever-evolving era.

This will see underground fashion brands tell stories of their African heritage through the runway.

Attendees will also be entertained to a rich flow of afro-centric music throughout the show.

Expected at the event are Nigerian fashion designers, stylists, and enthusiasts, while the lineup of designers showcasing their works include, Johnny Lingo, Doo by Iyanu, Ina and Denike.

The show will associate a charity organisation with each of these designers and donate part of the proceeds to each of the charities.

Day: Sunday

Venue: Backyard Bar and Grill in Victoria Island, Lagos

#United4Food Music Concert

Join Sound Sultan and Friends at the 2018 #United4Food Music Concert.

Other Performing Artiste includes: 2face, Ice Prince, Small Doctor, Lami Philips, Vector, Seyi Shay, Blackah, Dare Art Alade, and Dj consequence.

#United4Food Music Concert is part of a global food security campaign by Oxfam, and Voices for Food Security (VFS).

United4Food concert

Day: Sunday

Time: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Cocktails, Dresses

The entertainment edition of Africa’s Greatest Retail Experience is coming up to bring you the same great experience.

There will be lots to eat and drink, lots and lots of great African brands to shop from, fantastic contests and discounts, superb networking opportunities and a chance to hear from topmost speakers and personalities.

The event will be a grand full-day of contests, shopping, entertainment, fashion, food, networking, glamour, and celebration.

Day: Sunday

Time: 12:00 pm

Location: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island

International Drinks Festival

The Drinks Festival comes to Lagos this December.

Usually, the month of December, in a fun-loving city like Lagos, is a period of fun-filled activities.

Already, brand owners, retailers, tourists and holiday fun seekers are gearing to be part of this single largest gathering of stakeholders in the drinks’ business ever witnessed in Nigeria.

drinks festival

Day: Sunday

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, V.I., Lagos

O’ Fest 18

O’ Fest 18 is this year’s edition of the Alternative festival powered by Chocolate City. Side attractions will include music classes and seminars, which focus on music and fashion.

Ofest

Day: Saturday

Time: 12:00 pm

Location: The Backyard, 4b Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos