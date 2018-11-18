Linda Ikeji’s controversies, Toyin Aihmaku’s crashed engagement, other top entertainment stories last week

Related News

Linda Ikeji under fire for plagiarism, libel

Controversial blogger, Linda Ikeji, made the news headlines twice last week for the wrong reasons.

First, she set Nigeria’s blogosphere on fire when she alleged that John Abayomi, an online editor with Punch Newspapers, is the brain behind Instablog9ja – a platform that 1.8 million people follow for their daily dose of gossip.

Mr. Abayomi through his lawyer, Femi Falana, claimed that the publication has put his life and that of his family in danger. In the letter delivered to the blogger on Friday, Linda was asked to tender an unreserved apology within forty-eight hours or risk legal action.

Mr Abayomi’s lawyers said Linda’s claims are untrue and unfounded, but only calculated to lower Mr Abayomi’s esteem and damage his reputation and professional career.

Gossip blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, also accused Linda of plagiarizing a story she ‘stole’ from her blog without acknowledging the source. Despite pleas from concerned fans, both bloggers traded insults on Instagram all through Friday night.

BBNaija: I have N75,000 left from my N25m prize money – Efe

Efe Ejeba, the winner of 2017 BBNaija Double Wahala, has said he has N75,000 left from his N25 million prize money. The rapper made this known on Thursday in an interview on Hot FM, Abuja

“Yo man, I basically have like 75k in my account. It was 100k, but yesterday night, we went to the least expensive bar to chill with the 25k,” he said.

When asked about why he switched from rap to Afrobeats, he admitted that it was because he needed a hit.

“It’s a total switch of vibe, I need a hit. On the other side, I am an artiste, evolving is one of the stuff. Right now, the vibe I am feeling now is the Afro vibe, it can switch anytime,” he said.

Speaking on the backlash he has received for his works, Efe said he has been used to criticisms since his childhood.

I regret getting married in 2014 – Dabota Lawson

Ex-beauty Queen, Dabota Lawson, said she regrets marrying billionaire businessman, Sunny Aku, in 2014.

The duo got married in 2014 despite a 35-year age difference between them.

Lawson wrote, “I hate the fact that I have major trust issue and assume everyone has an ulterior motive around me. I mostly regret ever getting married in 2014 (please keep all that lessons and whatever you think I got from it talk) I hate the fact that I did ! PERIOD!

“The only I did right that keeps me going was making the decisions to go through with my pregnancy and have my child. My daughter is only thing I’ve done right in the world over 25 years of my life. That’s how I feel.”

Their marriage held at the Oriental hotel in Lagos with a few dignitaries including the then governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, in attendance.

How My Wife Made Me, Psquare Prosper—Peter

It was their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday and Peter Okoye of Psquare

revealed how they succeeded at their trade when they first relocated to Lagos from Jos.

In a two-part post on Instagram, Peter, who said in an interview that he separated from his brother Paul because he insulted his wife, Lola and his two kids, revealed how his wife made Psquare famous.

He wrote, “You are still the same woman and I will never forget the day I met you. How you used to book shows for all and us due to the fact that you worked in an agency (FKG2). I remember how our former manager, Howie-T, told us how nice you were to us getting us shows and all. Today the world doesn’t know all that. Instead they call you Gold digger. If anyone should be called Gold digger here, it should be me.

I remembered you gave me your official car few weeks after we moved into Lagos and started dating. That was the first time in my life experiencing a car with air conditioning and every night I would sleep inside the car.”

Toyin Aihmaku’s engagement crashes

Months after getting the ring

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham’s engagement to her lawyer fiancé has crashed. Toyin Abraham said “yes” to her lover on May 16, 2018. Meanwhile, no reason has been given for the crash.

However, the former lovers have remained friends. The lover, a Lagos lawyer was said to be head over heels in love with Toyin. He is also said to be ready to get married to her very soon. Toyin, who was previously married to another actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has been enmeshed in a series of scandals bordering on her love life especially her crashed marriage in 2015. Her ex, Adeniyi. and another actor Seyi Edun are also rumoured to be married and both flaunt wedding bands.

One Year After Grand Wedding, Lagos Socialite Accuses Husband Of Money Rituals

Everything about this wedding was grand. The couple, Ehi Ogbebor and Ken Bramor shut down Benin City on November 19, 2017, with an extravagant wedding where some guests were given cars as souvenirs.

Tagged Ehiken2017, the wedding was the talk of the town alongside that of Banky W and Adesua Etomi, which happened at the same period. The Lagos-based bride is the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel while her now estranged husband is a Warri millionaire. The union, which

The produced a daughter, crashed five months after it was contracted. The

couple tried patching up things but recently, Ehi, granted Stella Dimoko-Korkus an interview accused her husband of money rituals and described him as a serial polygamist.

I’m Still A Married Woman – Actress Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has revealed that she’s still married

to husband, Lanre Gentry. She said this in a recent interview with Legacy TV at an event in Lagos. This is despite the highly publicised case of domestic violence that rocked her marriage, which also led to separation from her spouse.

It is unclear whether she meant that she is back with her hubby or if she’s still legally bound to him, pending when they get an official divorce. The seven-year-old union, which produced a son, made headlines on April 28, 2017 after photos of her battered face went viral on the Internet. She accused her husband of physical assault.

Asa, Cobhams Asuquo reunites at Lagos concert

Talented music artistes, Asa and Cobhams Asuquo, recently united on stage at the MTN Partners’ Summit, which held this past weekend at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos. They sent the crowd wild when they dished out popular tunes like “Fire on the Mountain”, “Jailer” and a host of other hits. Cobhams was also responsible for Asa’s highly acclaimed international debut album “ASA” released in 2007.

The Fire On The Mountain singer and the multi-talented producer had been an item before their romance hit the rocks a few years ago. There were never any confirmed reasons for the split and eager fans were disappointed when the couple called it quits.