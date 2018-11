Why women need regular sex — Psychiatrist

Related News

A psychiatrist, Maymunah Kadiri, on Saturday advised married women to have regular sex with their spouses in order to prevent depression and gain happiness.

Mrs Kadiri, the medical director of Pinnacle Medical Services, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Pinnacle is a health and wellness centre for psychological, behavioral, and mental health related issues.

According to her, sex is not just to nourish a woman’s body, but it is also beneficial to her mental health.

“As women, there is need for us to make our spouses our best friends if we want to be mentally healthy,” she said.

“Studies have shown that women who have more active sex and in long term relationships were less likely to be depressed than women who went without sex.

“So, more sex is important and essential. It is a remedy to curing women from having persistent headache.

“Low sexual drive, which leads to depression, should be looked into. A woman can be depressed when that sexual drive that she used to have is no more there.

“Frequent active sex can play good roles toward women’s sense of well being and quality of life,’’ she said.

She explained that sex was not just for procreation and to have children, adding that it could create bonding, good companionship and sound sleep.

Mrs Kadiri, popularly called ‘celebrity shrink’, urged women dealing with depression to frequently indulge in sex, while boosting their self-esteem.

She also advised women who are over-weight to also involve in active sex, saying doing so will boost endorphins which are happy hormones.

“The happy hormones will make them lose some calories as well as sleep better.

“Orgasms trigger the release of endorphins which are happy hormones secreted by the brain that act as effective painkillers,’’ she said.

She added that sex was not only beneficial to the men, but especially to women because it was capable of freeing them from stress. (NAN)