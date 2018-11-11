Board games addressing herdsmen conflict, others launched in Abuja

Related News

Board games designed to address some trending issues in the country including the herdsmen and farmer’s conflict, have been launched.

The launch took place at 2018 African Board games Convention (ABCon), the 3rd largest gathering of board game designers and enthusiasts in Africa, in Abuja on Sunday.

The games, Chinyawa, Homia, Oya and 17 Steps were presented to the public following final assessment and test-play by the designer, Ogbuagu.

Chinyawa is a dice-rolling game that addresses the herdsmen controversy.

The game promotes ranching and rewards the player with the best ranched cattle.

The second game, Homia, rewards the player who is able to build his Nigerian home with multi-cultural and multi-religious members after facing some hurdles.

The next game, Oya was designed based on the life of an average Lagos resident. The fast-paced game sees the players battling everyday obstacles to live in Lagos.

The final game, 17 Steps, aims to teach young people the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in ways they can comprehend and begin to work towards them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the launch was performed by the founder of NIBCARD Games, Kenechukwu Ogbuagu, and game designer, Osadebamen Isenmila.

Messrs Ogbuagu and Isenmila while leading conversation at the event said that board games were generally undervalued as necessary tools for national development in African countries.

Mr Ogbuagu said that board games provided an easy learning process that could be used to teach anything and imbibe any culture.

“Board games hold a lot of powers and this is mainly overlooked in Africa.

“We forget that these games existed before colonialism and were an integral part of our society.

“There are several ways key tenets of the society can be taught to citizens across all strata for the development of the society. This is because games are addictive and affect actions subconsciously.

“You can develop games that teach people how to pay tax, their basic duties as citizens, ways to invest, resolve conflicts and even how to govern a unique society,” he said.

Similarly, Isenmila, the co-founder of gaming and Fantasy Company, Harden and Bron, said that the best part about using board games to drive development is its appeal to children and young people.

Isenmila’s company designed the popular ‘So You Think You Are Nigerian’, a game that poses challenges that require knowledge of Nigeria to solve.

He said: “The beauty about board games is its power to hold the concentration of children and young adults.

“This way, it is easier to teach them and drive several narratives.

“The board gaming culture in Africa needs more strategic drive with more games tackling societal problems and driving development.

“Presently, this power is overlooked.” (NAN)