Migratory bird belonging to University of Helsinki trapped, released in Nigeria

The Jigawa State Government, on Thursday, released a migratory osprey belonging to University of Hilshinki, Finland, an official said.

The osprey, also called a sea hawk, was trapped by a local fisherman at Ruwan Mosa in Arki community, Mallamadori Local Government Area on October 25 and released on November 1.

Ruwan Mosa is a larger part of Baturiya wetlands game reserve nature. The game reserve landmass transverses three local government areas of the state – Auyo, Mallamadori and Kirikassamma.

A deputy director conservation, Baturiya wetlands game reserve nature with the state ministry of environment, Ibrahim Mohammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the bird belongs to the Ringing Centre of the Finish Museum of Natural History-LUOMUS, University of Helsinki, Finland.

He explained that the osprey fell in a set trap intended for other species by a fisherman identified as Yunusa Arki. It was later obtained by the state authority.

Mr Muhammad said the bird was identified with a ring that carried the website of the university which subsequently ensued a correspondence email between the institution and the state.

He explained that the university emailed the ring number of the bird as ‘Ring No Museum Z00L Helsinki Finland, M-71281 Osprey,’ which tallied with the number found in the ring of the trapped bird.

According to information provided by the university, the bird covered a distance of 5808 kilometres before arriving Baturiya bird sanctuary in Jigawa, Mr Muhammad, a conservationist said.

The osprey, which has been released, is expected go back to its country.

Mr Muhammad, however, lamented that the Jigawa reserve is facing the challenge of global warming as well as illegal fishing, hunting of birds, destruction and felling of trees by surrounding communities.

Also, farmland encroachment and lack of recreational facilities in the bird sanctuary is threatening the existence of the area.

The state’s wildlife law section 25 and 26 as amended in 1966 prohibits fishing, hunting in the reserve area.

The sanctuary covers an area of 320 square kilometres.

The natural wetland is a home to around 378 migratory bird species from Europe and Australia. The wetlands reserved area attracts birds from across the globe.

The United Nations recognises the sanctuary as a tourist location of international significance.

The Baturiya has been visited by members of the wildlife conservation foundation, including Prince Philip and Prince Charles of the British Royal Family.