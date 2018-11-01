Nigerian beauty queen announces separation from husband

Related News

Anita Iseghohi, winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant 2004 has announced her separation from her husband, Tom Iseghohi.

The businesswoman, who was married to Mr Iseghohi for nearly 15 years, has three children for him.

She posted the announcement on Instagram while expressing `a heavy heart.’’

“Following our almost 15 years relationship as well as a lot of recent thought and careful consideration, I have made a difficult decision to separate from my husband.

“We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to our three lovely children.’’

Tom and Anita met before her reign as MBGN.

Following a registry ceremony in America, the couple had their wedding in Lagos in 2008.

Anita has reverted to her maiden name, Uwagbale.

(NAN)