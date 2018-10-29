PHOTOS: Lagos Fashion Week ends in style

Related News

The 2018 Lagos Fashion Week ended in grand style on Saturday with the best of Nigerian fashion and designs on display.

The event attracted fashion experts, enthusiasts and media across Africa and beyond. It featured over 50 designers showcasing their Spring/Summer 2019 collections.

The four-day event kicked off on Wednesday at the LFW tents Oniru, Lagos, with a discussion panel and dinner tagged, “The Gathering”.

The latter featured conversations on culture, style and business in Africa’s fashion industry

It also saw Nigerian fashion designers and stakeholders dine and discuss the peculiarities of the Nigeria fashion industry.

The Lagos Fashion Week was founded by Omoyemi Akerele and is sponsored by Heineken.

Speaking on the opening day, Ms. Akerele said, “The platform provides initiatives that support, strengthen and develop the fashion industry. The event has succeeded in recognising how to engage the eclectic mix of audience that make up the fashion sphere.

Participants, designers and visitors alike can expect a diversified and interactive platform to maximize their exposure within and beyond their industry circle and open gateways for more business opportunities. Now in its fourth year, the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week has found a way to reach out to different classes through fashion, lifestyle and music.”

The fashion brands whose designs hit the runway on the opening day are The Dew Collection, Russell Solomon/Cynthia Abila, Fruche, Nack, Hephzibah, Ladunni Lambo, Kiki Kamanu, Anyango Mpinga, and KikoRomeo.

Others are DNA by Iconic Invanity, Maxivive, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, and Kelechi Odu.

On Friday, Bloke/Demure by Denike, House of Kaya, DZYN, Moofa, Ugo Monye, and Black Coffee will showcased their new collections at the event.

JZO, Tiffany Amber, Sisiano, Sunny Rose, Style Temple, Rich Mnisi, Tongoro, Studio 189, Odio Mimonet, and Lisa Folawiyo all showcased their latest collections at the gathering.

On the final day, Alara Emerge, Adara X Tan, House of Deola & Clan, XII, Elie Kuame, Tokyo James, and TTYA took over the runway.

They showcased alongside Adama Paris, Gozel Green, and Emmy Kasbit, whose design was worn by Theresa May, UK Prime Minister, during her visit to Nigeria.

Iamisigo, Sisiano, Eki Orleans, Maxhosa by Laduma, Meena, Nkwo, Mai Atafo, Maki Oh, and Orange Culture also closed out the fashion week.

The event also featured Runway Shows, Fashion Business Series, Fashion Focus Talks, and the highlight of the week; Heineken Live Your Music (HLYM) after party.

The four-day fashion show had a lot more to offer than just having designers and models showcasing pieces on the runway.

This was because it provided a number of programmes that served as tools to re-position Nigerian fashion as a commercially viable sector without losing its artistry and creativity.

“The unique opportunities the fashion week presents for emerging talents to improve their skills through business development workshops, creative workshops, and mentorships set it apart from other fashion shows,” said popular Nigerian designer, OG Okonkwo, of Style Temple.

The Lagos Fashion Week also took a new turn this year, with a focus on creating an opportunity for fashion stakeholders to drive conversations about the development of the fashion industry.

There was a panel of experts that discussed how various media platforms could be utilised for the benefit of the industry.

The Lagos Fashion Week came to an end with its signature after-party, Live Your Music. The official after-party took place on Saturday at the Heineken Live Your Music Tent on Fidelity Ground, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exclusive party featured DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune and DJ Sose. DJ Neptune started the Party Series with the afrobeat genre, while DJ Jimmy Jatt took over the wheels of steel with Pop music. Nigerian-Hungarian, tattoo faced, DJ Sose gave the final show with Hip Hop music.

A major highlight of the evening was a sterling performance by the Yeba crooner, Kizz Daniels, who sent the crowd wild with excitement.

