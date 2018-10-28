Olamide’s Bentley, actress’s N1.25mn victory against army, other top entertainment stories last week

Related News

Olamide reportedly buys Bentley

YBNL boss, Olamide, has reportedly bought a Bentley worth N94 million.

The singer shared a video of his producer, Young Jonn, seen test driving the new ‘toy’ which he says is his on Instagram. The Bentley has a classic red interior, proving that the hit maker went all out to pick the best that suits his taste.

Actress wins N1.25m lawsuit against Nigerian army

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N1,250,000 to actress Ebere Ohakwe.

The court also ordered that a written apology be published in at least two national dailies.

This is compensation after men of the Nigerian Army beat her up in February 2017.

Ohakwe, popularly known as Jewel Infinity, was travelling in a public bus from Port Harcourt, to Onitsha, Anambra state when operatives of the Nigerian Army stationed at Omagwa axis of the Port Harcourt Airport Road stopped the vehicle for a routine stop-and-search and, in the process, physically assaulted her.

The Federal High Court presided over by Justice Adamu Mohammed had earlier ruled on the matter in March 2018.

Mr Mohammed had ordered the defendants (Nigerian Army) to pay the N1 million to the plaintiff as compensation for infringing on her fundamental human rights. The Nigerian Army through its counsel filed an application to the court to set aside the judgment and resume fresh hearing. Counsel for the plaintiff, Chime Chime, in a counter-application, urged the court to dismiss the defendant’s submission.

Actress, Ebere Ohakwe pictured alongside the solder who assaulted her

Mr Mohammed, however, struck out the application of the Nigerian Army, stating that it lacked merit.

Veteran actor, Lari Williams, says his vision has improved

A while ago, it was reported that veteran Nigeria actor, Lari Williams, was going blind and needed urgent attention. Thankfully, the actor said his sight has improved. He spoke in an interview with Sunday Scoop.

He said, “As you can see, I am managing my eyes and it is getting better. I still direct plays and manage to read but not as good as before. I still have a vision and I am undergoing treatment.”

Lari Williams

He also revealed that he planned to celebrate his 50 years on stage in November and would unveil a 10-track album at the event.

Divorce rumours trail actors, Gbenro, Osas

Nollywood actors, Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade, are the latest celebrity couple alleged to have parted ways. The young couple who wedded in 2015 and welcomed a daughter in 2016, have unfollowed each other on Instagram and are reportedly living in separate homes. It was Osas’s birthday on Thursday and unlike previous years; Gbenro didn’t acknowledge his wife’s birthday publicly, albeit on Instagram.

Gbenro recently relocated to the U.S. while Osas, who is an American citizen, lives in Nigeria.

Filmmaker Charles Novia rubbishes Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim love affair

Outspoken Nollywood filmmaker, Charles Novia, has rubbished the crashed love affair between Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim. While commenting on a picture the couple shared on social media while their romance was talk-of-the-town, Mr. Novia said the couple never respected each other.

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim

The filmmaker said no couple that has respect and dignity would wash their dirty linen in public.

Why I broke up with Empress, collected my car –Timaya

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, has finally spoken about his breakup with Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah.

The pair dated as far back as 2011 and made news headlines after their messy breakup. During in an interview with Daddy Freeze of CoolFM, Timaya said.

“Before we broke up, she (Empress) wanted me to get her a Murano…I gave her money to get [that] car. Then, a girl bought me a Honda Pilot for my birthday, just a fan. No string attached yet. I didn’t want it, but one of my boys was like, ‘it’s a gift’, and I was like, ‘ok.’”

“[Empress] took the car and was driving it, but she didn’t know it was a gift. Then, we broke up,” he continued, adding that the actress didn’t actually buy the car with the money he had previously given her.

Timaya and Empress Njamah

Timaya added that things got funny when the woman who gifted him the Honda Pilot learned that Empress was in charge of the ride.

“She said, ‘IF you don’t want to drive the car because you think it’s too low for you, then give me back my car’ and that was why I withdrew the ride from Empress,” Timaya said.