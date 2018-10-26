Entertainment events to attend in Lagos, Abuja, Warri this weekend

Related News

MI Abaga Set To Headline Real Deal Experience Abuja

Abuja is set to experience the best in music and entertainment as the Legend Real Deal Experience comes to town.

Notable Nigerian rapper, M.I., will headline the event. Side attractions will include comedy, role-play, brand education, eulogy and games like the taste, tell and win competition.

The show will be hosted by On Air Personality and popular comedian, Iruvwe Okeremute aka De-Don, and co-hosted by Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada.

Date: Saturday

Venue: Apo Resettlement Park

Indieview

Indieview Lagos is an initiative of Endgame Media, whose aim is to promote and support short films and filmmakers while contributing to improving African filmmaking.

Venue: Amphitheater, Freedom Park, Lagos,

Date: Sunday

Jollof Wars

The Jollof Wars Cook Off For a Cure is aimed at creating awareness and support for advanced stage breast cancer in Nigeria.

Jollof Wars

It will feature amateur chefs from different African nations battle it out for bragging rights for one year, all in the name of helping us support Stage IV breast cancer.

Date: Saturday

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: La Taverna Resturant, Victoria Island, Lagos

Afroween 2018

The 2nd edition of Afroween feat. Aye! and Village Sound System is being organised to celebrate Halloween festival. It would be a festival of music, games, costumes and much more.

Date: Saturday

Venue: BarBar , Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Hennessy VS Night Takes Warri with DJ Consequence & Alatika

“Hennessy” brings its VS Night to Warri city! It promises to be a night of music and unlimited fun.

Date: Sunday.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Heavens (Temple Grill) – Plot 587, 21st Street, Bendel Estate, Warri, Delta State.

DeeOne Evicted

Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Martin popularly known as DeeOne, is set to hold his second comedy show tagged DeeOne Evicted (The Abuja Edition).

Date: Sunday

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Sheraton Abuja