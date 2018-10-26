Entertainment events to attend in Lagos, Abuja, Warri this weekend

MI Abaga Set To Headline Real Deal Experience Abuja
Abuja is set to experience the best in music and entertainment as the Legend Real Deal Experience comes to town.
Notable Nigerian rapper, M.I., will headline the event. Side attractions will include comedy, role-play, brand education, eulogy and games like the taste, tell and win competition.
The show will be hosted by On Air Personality and popular comedian, Iruvwe Okeremute aka De-Don, and co-hosted by Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada.
Date: Saturday
Venue: Apo Resettlement Park
Indieview
Indieview Lagos is an initiative of Endgame Media, whose aim is to promote and support short films and filmmakers while contributing to improving African filmmaking.
Venue: Amphitheater, Freedom Park, Lagos,
Date: Sunday
Jollof Wars
The Jollof Wars Cook Off For a Cure is aimed at creating awareness and support for advanced stage breast cancer in Nigeria.
It will feature amateur chefs from different African nations battle it out for bragging rights for one year, all in the name of helping us support Stage IV breast cancer.
Date: Saturday
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: La Taverna Resturant, Victoria Island, Lagos
Afroween 2018
The 2nd edition of Afroween feat. Aye! and Village Sound System is being organised to celebrate Halloween festival. It would be a festival of music, games, costumes and much more.
Date: Saturday
Venue: BarBar , Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Hennessy VS Night Takes Warri with DJ Consequence & Alatika
“Hennessy” brings its VS Night to Warri city! It promises to be a night of music and unlimited fun.
Date: Sunday.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Heavens (Temple Grill) – Plot 587, 21st Street, Bendel Estate, Warri, Delta State.
DeeOne Evicted
Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Martin popularly known as DeeOne, is set to hold his second comedy show tagged DeeOne Evicted (The Abuja Edition).
Date: Sunday
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Sheraton Abuja