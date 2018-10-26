Face of Okija cultural pageant calls for entries

Related News

The organisers of Face of Okija cultural pageant have begun accepting entries for the 2018 edition.

An initiative of Obijackson Foundation, the pageant does not dwell on physical beauty but rather seeks to promote true African values and morals in youths.

The 2018 edition was officially flagged off in Lagos on Friday at an event attended by PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists.

The 2018 Project Director, Konnie Agu, said this year’s event is tagged “Re-engineering our Moral Standard”.

Ms. Agu also explained that the participants are expected to display unique African beauty, intelligence and diverse talents.

She said, “All the pageant hopefuls must be an unmarried graduate below 30 and must be an indigene of Anambra state. Mothers and pregnant women are not eligible to partake in the pageant. They must also speak fluent Igbo and must not have tattoos or piercings. Every contestant must also be available to serve the foundation within Nigeria for a period of one year.”

The organisers also noted that the grand finale of the event is scheduled to hold on December 29 in Okija, Anambra State.

The winners of the competition would be offered automatic employment as brand ambassadors for the foundation with a regular monthly salary for the duration of their reign. In addition, they will also be provided a chauffeur driven official car for the duration of their reign. The organisers also added that the winner and the two runner-ups of the Okija Rising Talent Hunt would be given mouth-watering prizes.

In its fourth year, the 2017 edition was held at the ObiJackson Boulevard in Okija, Anambra State on December 29.

The show was hosted by media personality and Okija indigene, Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha emerged winners and became the brand ambassadors of the ObiJackson Foundation.