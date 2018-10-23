Alaafin welcomes third set of twins in eight months

Related News

The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, has welcomed a set of twins (a boy and girl), the third in eight months.

The babies, whose mother, Queen Aanuoluwapo, is a first time mum, broke the news on Instagram.

She wrote, “Oh Lord! Who am I that you are mindful of, your love is unconditional, I praise your name baba, for it is not by my power nor by might but by your grace. I can’t contain this happiness, thank you Lord for your faithfulness. Welcome my Prince and Princess. Wonderful bundles of joy, I still can’t believe that I’m now a mother. Thank you Lord for this blessings. I pray that may the peace of God dwell with us. Pls join me to thank this gracious God.” (sic)

The babies share the same birth month with their father, who clocked 80 in October.

It has been celebration galore for over a week in the palace that is situated in Oyo town. Dignitaries from all walks of life have been thronging the palace to felicitate with the monarch on his birthday.

This new arrival will also attract more celebrations.

Olori Olaitan Adeyemi and Olori Memumat had their babies one week apart in April 2018 and the gracefully aging monarch threw a lavish party to celebrate the births.

Undoubtedly, the Alaafin is one Nigerian monarch who has a harem of young pretty queens.

The young queens (we can’t specify the number), all light skinned, are fashionable and very social media savvy.