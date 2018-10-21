Omawumi attacks Buhari, Atiku; Nollywood producer’s death, other top entertainment stories last week

Related News

How Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe, died

Alex Eyengho, a close associate of the Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe, who died on Saturday, has revealed that the late filmmaker died as a result of Malaria drug overdose.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Eyengho, who is a founding President of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers, ANCOP, said the deceased was rushed to LUTH on Tuesday.

He said his condition had become critical after he was allegedly given an overdose of malaria drugs at another hospital.

“The drug was said to have damaged his red blood cell, causing the deceased to emaciate. This led him to patronise a pharmacist who Eyengho treated him at home.

Narrating further, the ANCOP leader said, “Chris became ill, while he was on location shooting his soap opera. He went to a hospital and was diagnosed with acute malaria and typhoid fever. He went in and out of hospital, yet his condition did not improve. I was one of the few persons who saw him before he died. What he told me was that the doctor mistakenly gave him an overdose of malaria drug and the drug damaged his red blood cell. He started emaciating. After he did all kinds of tests, it was discovered that his red blood cell was at a zero level.”

The late filmmaker had recently completed the shooting of more than 20 episodes of his new TV drama, which he was yet to title before he died.

Omawumi blasts Nigerian politicians

Nigerian singer, Omawumi, took a swipe at Nigerian politicians while performing at Felabration on Saturday night.

The singer was captured on camera admonishing her fans at the concert to the do the right thing during the election.

“Will you vote? My brother them give you 10k you go vote now shut up. But they are asking you to vote the two major parties that are representing an incompetent old man and someone that is somewhat corrupt common…it is painful…” She stated.

Although the singer did not mention anyone; her statement was apparently in reference to the two major presidential candidates for next year’s elections: President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

May D welcomes son with Swedish fiancée

Singer May D is a proud father again as he has welcomed a son with his Swedish fiancée.

The singer shared the news alongside a photo of his newborn on Instagram.

May D and Swedish fiancee welcome son

The singer already has a son with his ex girlfriend, Adebola Olowoporoku.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband laments present condition

Tiwa Savage’s ex husband, Teebillz, has taken to his Instagram to speak about his latest struggles.

He said he feels shame each time he thinks of speaking to his parents about his son Jamal.

“I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time,” said the former manager, adding, “Now, I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent.”

Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage

Only last month, he also revealed that Tiwa would never disrespect him by dating anyone he considers a brother, especially Wizkid.

Actress Lola Margaret returns to Instagram after credit card saga

Yoruba actress, Lola Margaret, has returned to social media after her alleged involvement in a credit card fraud racket in the U.S.

The America-based actress, who disabled her social media handles, was allegedly deported from the U.S. over the crime.

She was arrested in 2016.

The news came to the fore after her mug shots and details of her offence found its way online. The actress who appears to have gotten over the episode announced her return to Instagram via a post and added that she is now ‘born again’.

Lola Magaret

Her colleagues have been sending congratulatory messages to her Instagram handle.

Monalisa Chinda wishes the public would judge celebrities less

Monalisa Chinda says fans often forget that celebrities are humans and should not be judged harshly.

In an interview with GlamSquad magazine, the actress said the benefits of being a celebrity is getting preferential treatment and making people smile.

“Celebrities are human. We are allowed to make one or two mistakes; I would wish the public will judge us less,” she said when asked about the part of celebrity life that she thought was overrated.

“That you are sometimes given preferential treatment at certain places, like the bank, the restaurants, at airports, social gatherings, being able to put zillion of smiles on people’s faces etc,” she said about her favourite part of celebrity life.

Monalisa Chinda

When asked about the part of celebrity life that she found challenging, the actress said: “The fact that every word you utter in the public domain, you will be held accountable.”