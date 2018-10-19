Entertainment events to attend this weekend

Related News

Shuga Coated Concert by Shuga Band

The Shuga Coated Concert by Shuga Band will feature the likes of Adewale Ayuba, Kenny Blaq, Alibaba, Gbenga Adeyinka, Tosin Martins, Toyin Abraham, and Funny Bone. The Shuga band will be headlined and led by Akiin Shuga.

Date: Sunday

Venue: Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 7pm

Tattoo Week @ BarBar

This week is Tattoo Week at BarBar. International tattoo artist, @eaink13 will be will coming up with creative tattoo designs for guests.

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 4 PM – 12 AM.

Venue: Bar Bar, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Buckwyld n’ Breathless

Music icon 2Baba’s annual music concert tagged Buckwyld n’ Breathless is here again.

The musician will be joined by rapper/actor Falz, Nollywood star Annie Idibia, comedian Kenny Blaq, singer Timi Dakolo and other industry hot shots at the concert.

Date: Saturday.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Music Meets Art

Music Meets Art is a seven-year compilation showcase by Diseye Tantua, renowned artist, about artists living in Ghana and Nigeria.

An awards dinner will be held in honour of celebrated artist, Kolade Oshinowo, to mark his 70th birthday anniversary at the showcase.

The art auction of select pieces from the exhibition will raise funds towards achieving the SNA’s objectives including a new secretariat and an academic journal.

The 10-day celebration is expected to play host to eminent personalities from the African arts industry, embassies, high commissioner and Students.

Date: October 17-28

Venue:Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos

Bravavie Kite Festival

International kite festivals take place all over the world and Bravavie seeks to bring the same excitement, fun and relaxing atmosphere to Nigerians.

Imagine a one-day celebration of various kite-flying displays, kite flying competitions as well as outdoor games and family friendly activities. Imagine great music, exotic food, drinks and featured merchandise.

Date: October 20, 2018

Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Location: Oniru Beach Resort, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The October Rain

The October Rain is an annual art exhibition of the society of Nigerian Artists, Lagos State Chapter. It serves as a platform for showcasing the works of professional artists practicing within the Lagos space.

This year’s edition is dedicated to two professors, Yusuf Grillo, for his immense contributions to the Art industry and Abayomi Barber, as part of his 90th birthday celebration.

Date: Saturday

Time: 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 96 Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.