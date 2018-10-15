Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting first child

Related News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are expecting their first baby.

The Kensington Palace shared the news on Twitter on Monday, saying the baby would arrive in the spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” it said.

Harry and Meghan, a former US actress, wedded in a fairy-tale setting at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a lavish $2.7 million ceremony.

The two royals touched down in Sydney on Monday, kicking off a bumper Pacific tour that is their first major outing abroad as a couple.

Their official visit, lasting more than a fortnight, will take in multiple stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand — all members of the Commonwealth of predominantly former British colonies.