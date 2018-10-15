Kanayo Kanayo completes law studies, Agbani welcomes first child, other top entertainment stories last week

Related News

Kanayo O Kanayo completes law studies

Nollywood actor, Kanayo Kanayo, has written his final law exams at the University of Abuja and shared the news with his Instagram fans.

The actor who spent five years at the tertiary institution posted a video of himself alongside his classmates.

Kanayo is also contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives for his home constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Agbani Darego confirms birth of first child

A former Miss World, Agbani Darego, has confirmed the birth of her first child on her social media page.

Ms. Darego who is the first and only African woman to emerge Miss World, announced the birth of her first child, a boy, with husband, Ishaya Danjuma, on Wednesday on Instagram.

Agabani’s spouse is a son of a former defense minister, Theophilus Danjuma.

The couple wedded in April 2017 and welcomed a baby boy in the UK in September.

BBNaija: Nina and Miracle reconcile

Big Brother Naija duo, Nina and Miracle, have reconciled after all their ‘breakup drama’. The couple met in Ghana and shot a video where they talked about the fact that they are friends again.

Actor Jerry Williams responds to fraud allegations

Nollywood actor, Jerry Williams, has finally responded to the accusations made by a fan that he scammed her of N4 million.

The actor addressed the allegations on Instagram. He wrote, “With all due respect Madam, kindly forward/post evidence of how you made payments to me. If it was a Transfer, A Cheque lodged or Cash paid in. Also evidence of discussions between the both of us, be it calls or Msgs(phone numbers too).To prove you were actually dealing with the real Jerry Williams.”

Seun Kuti responds to Kanye West’s comments about Fela

Seun, the son of late legendary Afrobeat artiste, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has responded to claims by American rapper, Kanye West, who bragged about making the best music in the planet.

Kanye said he makes good music and is also the best act in the planet because the spirits of Fela, Mandela and 2Pac lives through him.

Seun responded saying,”Erm erm on behalf of the Kuti family , I want to state that the spirit of Olufela Anikulapo Kuti isn’t anywhere near Kanye West. @ziggymarley over to you. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 @oldmanebro come get ur boi before I #getthesax”