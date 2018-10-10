Beauty pageant for married women to hold in Lagos

Related News

Mrs Nigeria, a non-bikini beauty pageant for married women between the ages of 23-45 years, is set to hold in Lagos for the second time on October 21.

The organisers, Pageants Nigeria Limited, spoke about the pageant, at a media event held in Lagos on Wednesday. They also added that the contestants must have a family, career and be involved in a significant cause.

A mother of two, Faith Ogaga, won the first edition held in Lagos in 2017. She represented Nigeria at the Mrs Universe pageant in South Africa in 2017.

Despite losing out on the grand prize, Mrs Ogaga was awarded Mrs Sympathy title.

During her introductory speech, the Managing Director of Pageants Nigeria Limited, Sarah Anogwi, added that the contest is designed to empower the lucky winner with the necessary support system whilst also advancing the course of social justice for the women.

“It is a contest that is based on factors such as physical beauty, marital stability/success and career progression,” noted Ms Anogwi, an ex-international model.

“It would also provide funding and other structural support systems for humanitarian projects and programmes that would empower women, teenage mothers and children. The end goal is to significantly promote the social justice for women,” she added.

The project manager, Jude Nnamdi, also added that in line with its objectives, the team has launched a public awareness campaign on social media.

The campaign, he said, would shed light on the challenges faced by women and children in Nigeria especially domestic violence.

He also said that prior to the grand finale, the contestants would be camped at an exclusive resort in Lagos between October 19 and 20.

The finale would see the overall winner go home with a new SUV, a cash prize of N1 million and a plot of land in a choice location in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The first and second runner-ups would also win cash prizes and other prizes.

She also added that proceeds from the pageant which is funded by PWAN Groups would be channelled through her Single Teenage Mothers Support for women and children empowerment.