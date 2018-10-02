Miss Nigeria: Organisers say winner won’t be determined by looks alone

Related News

The organisers of ‘Miss Nigeria’ beauty pageant, Daily Times Nigeria, have said that the 2018 winner will not be chosen based on physical attributes alone.

The creative director of Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo- Anyaoha, disclosed this at a media interview held in Lagos on Wednesday.

“We are committed to finding a young lady who defies the stereotypical perception of beauty queens as just superficial,” Ms Ezinne, who won the Miss Nigeria pageant in 2013 said.

“Miss Nigeria 2018 must embody all the attributes of a strong female leader. She must be beautiful, socially conscious and committed to positively influencing young women across the country and continent.”

She also announced the cancellation of the registration fee for the 2018 pageant.

According to her, the decision was taken to make the pageant an all-inclusive one and to prevent financial restraints on the part of young ladies who are truly deserving of the ultimate title.

The organisers added that the competition is open to ladies between 18-25 years old with ”exemplary leadership qualities”.

”They must also be able to align excellently with the organisation’s mission to empower women beyond beauty.

”In addition, six core targets would be crucial in the selection of the ultimate winner of its prestigious title this year.

”They include Education, Environment, Arts & Culture, Health, Financial Management and Technology.”

Speaking on the new direction of the pageant, Ms Ezinne said, “The essence of good education cannot be overemphasised. This is why we seek a queen who values education, one who will ensure a greener environment, a queen who is concerned about adequate mental and physical health of women and manages finances prudently.

”The organisation seeks a queen who loves and promotes the Nigerian arts and culture, one who recognises technology as the future and invests her time in improving the technological state of the nation.”

To register, interested contestants are expected to visit the Miss Nigeria website for more details.

Mildred Ehiguese holds the current Miss Nigeria title.

Atinuke Oyelode won the first Miss Nigeria pageant in 1957. She was crowned queen at the Lagos Island Club in a contest that involved 200 young ladies from different parts of Nigeria.