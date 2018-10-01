Olamide supports Ambode, Davido reacts to Osun results, other top entertainment stories last week

Related News

Olamide declares support for Ambode

The rapper, Olamide, has said he wants Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos to run for a second term.

The indigenous rapper shared this on Instagram on Sunday. The rapper has been at the forefront of entertainers, who rallied round the governor during his campaign.

Olamide once noted that Mr. Ambode “picked him up and adopted him” after his father passed on.

Ambode faces a tough hurdle to secure the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress as many leaders of the party in Lagos have adopted Mr Ambode’s rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Linda Ikeji, Wizkid Top Google Nigeria Search For Last 10 Years

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, and pop star, Ayodele Balogun aka Wizkid, have topped Google Nigeria search since 2008.

The tech giant disclosed this on Wednesday when it marked its 20th anniversary.

Other prominent Nigerians on the list include Olamide, President Muhammadu Buhari, Davido, and Phyno.

Marriage isn’t a priority – Toyin Lawani

Controversial Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, said marriage is not her priority. In a recent interview with ThisDay newspaper, the celebrity stylist revealed that she walked out on her marriage because she wanted something more.

Speaking on how single mothers are treated in the society, she stated that a woman does not need marriage to be successful. Comparing herself with some married women, she revealed that she has impacted more lives through her business.

I didn’t date my wife – Comedian Akpororo

The comedian, Akpororo, revealed that he did not date his wife before marrying her. The comic act explained that his wife belonged to a dance group and that soon after they started exchanging pleasantries, they decided to get married. He also revealed that they started dating after getting married.

Davido reacts to Osun gubernatorial election results

Davido has finally reacted to the outcome of the Osun State governorship election final result. The Independent National Electoral Commission declared APC’s Gboyega Oyetola the winner of the election after a rerun election. Davido, who played an active role in his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s campaign replied a tweet on the election result on Sunday. His tweet read, “God knows best! Best believe he will come thru soon.”

God knows best ! Best believe he will come thru soon 🙏🏽🇳🇬 https://t.co/31jwKtIxX5 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 30, 2018

I’m not dating Leo – BB Naija Cee-C

In a recent interview, Cee-C of BBNaija fame revealed in very clear terms that she is single. When asked about her relationship with her fellow BBNaija housemate, Leo, whom she refers to as her ‘fresh air’, she revealed he is nothing other than her best friend. Explaining the reason why she went to church with him, she stated that she loved what was being preached in church and felt it would be good for them.

Cee C and Leo

Nigerian textbook portrays defunct Mohits crew as cultists

A Twitter user identified as Nu_Chella, has shared a photo where defunct Mohits were portrayed as cultists. The members of the group Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D’banj, D Prince were tagged cultists in a Nigerian secondary school textbook.

Although a bit hilarious, many social media users have expressed disappointment in such a misleading photo that is now being included in the secondary school curriculum.

This is totally wrong. Both the author and publisher ought to be sued for this nonsense. — Wilson Shadrach 🇳🇬 (@iam_wilsons) September 29, 2018

Obafemi Martins gifts BBN star, Khloe a car

Khloe

BBN star, Khloe, has announced that Nigerian football star, Obafemi Martins, surprised her with a brand new Toyota Camry 2014 car.