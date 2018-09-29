Entertainment events to attend this weekend

Related News

Lord of the Ribs comedy Festival 2018

Basketmouth will be performing alongside A-list comedians from all around Africa and the world.

Some of the comedians include Capone (USA), JJ Williams (USA), Kevin J (CAN), Okey Bakassi (NG), I Go Save (NG), Buchi (NG), Alfred Kaing (ZMB), Salvador (UGA), Senator (NG) and many more.

The show will also feature musical performances from some of Nigeria’s finest artistes.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: Saturday and Sunday.

Time: 6 p.m.

‘Rendezvous At Noon’

As part of PTRlifestyle’s party spree for the last quarter of the year, the team is bringing back ‘Rendezvous At Noon’ just in time for the independence holiday. The likes of Timini Egbuson, DJ Obi and Peruzzi will make special guest appearances at the event.

Date: Sunday

Time: 12 p.m.

Venue: 16 Waziri Ibrahim, off Elsie Femi Pearce, Victoria Island, Lagos

The Lights Camera Festival

A wide range of films from all over the world will be screened to entertain, educate and ignite conversations at The Lights Camera Festival.

Some of the films to be screened include Iko Ndu by Chikezie Ifedobi, Lagos: The Birth of a City of Style and Cafe of Dreams by Emeka Ed Keazor.

Date: Sunday

Venue: Agip Hall, Muson Center, Lagos.

One Nite: Live and Unplugged with Brian Cox

Seasoned lead electric bass guitarist, Brian Cox, and his Urban Jaz band will be trilling music fans to his signature sound this weekend.

Date: Saturday

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: X Factor Lounge, 52 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos

Nok Owambe Night

Celebrate Nigeria’s independence in style with old school Naija music, 6-course meal and entertainment.

Date: Sunday

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Nok Garden