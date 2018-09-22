Miss Imo emerges ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’

Related News

Anita Ukah, 23, has won the just-concluded Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2018 held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Bayelsa.

Ms. Ukah beat 36 other contestants to become the most beautiful girl in Nigeria. She is no stranger to beauty pageants having won the title of Miss Igbinedion University, Okada, in 2014.

Aside from winning the crown, she will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 pageantry scheduled for December 8 in Sanya, China. The pageant was hosted by the duo of Toke Makinwa and IK Osakioduwa.

See the names of the top five finalists below:

The first runner-up: Aramide Oluwatobi Lopez, who represented Lagos.

The second runner-up: Danielle Jatto (Miss Edo)

The third runner-up: Valentina Ogbonaya (Miss Sokoto).

Fourth runner-up: Tolulope Mary Ayanfalu (Miss Ogun).

Fifth Runner up-Miss Kwara: Damilola Adeshina.

The MBGN pageant, which began in 1983, was originally called Miss Universe Nigeria. It gained attention after it changed its name to Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1986.

Popular model Lynda Chuba was the first MBGN queen.