PHOTOS: Olu Jacobs’ son weds in Rivers

Actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Jacobs, are currently in Rivers State for the wedding of their son, Olusoji.

The traditional marriage rites began on Saturday.

The actors, accompanied by family members and friends, arrived Buguma, the bride’s hometown to ask for her hand in marriage.

The bride, Boma Douglas, a native Kalabari, is a public speaker and mental health advocate.

The groom on the other hand is the general manager of Lufodo Group, a company owned by his parents.

See the first photos from the wedding as captured by Cinematicsng.