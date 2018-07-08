I was paid N500,000 to attend an event – Toke Makinwa

Related News

Controversial media girl, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she was once paid half a million naira to attend an event.

The on-air personality and author shared how she has moved from “broken to glory” and from “grass to greener pasture” along with a picture on Sunday.

Toke, who concluded her much publicised divorce with ex-hubby Maje Ayida last year, has constantly shared her success story with her followers. She said she was once the butt of jokes.

According to her, she now charges much more to attend an event.

Chronicling her journey to becoming “one of the most influential brands out of Africa, she said, “My journey has been from broken to glory, from grass to greener pastures, from weak to strength, from unbelief to countless testimonies, from victim to victor💪 from being the butt of jokes to influence. From broke to smiling to the bank.

:I remember when I first charged half a million to attend an event and Swanky Jerry and I laughed because we didn’t think the client will pay. But they did and now let’s just say it’s been all the way up. I was called “everywhereyougo”, laughed at but somehow we built with every rock thrown at us. Thank you to everyone who has taken a chance with me.”