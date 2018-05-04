BBNaija: Miracle gets land, cash gift from Okorocha

Related News

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday doled out a cash gift of N2m to the winner of Big Brother Naija 2018, Miracle Igbokwe.

Also, Nina Chinonso, who was one of the BB Naija finalists, was not left out in the windfall as she was also given N2m.

The ex housemates who are Indigenes of Imo State, received the gifts when they were hosted by the governor at the Imo International Conference Centre in Owerri on Thursday.

Other housemates, Teddy A and Bam Bam, who were also present at the state reception, also received N2M each from the governor.

Mr.Okorocha also promised to give Miracle a plot of land in any location of his choice to enable him build his own house.

Mr. Okorocha, who promised to collaborate with Miracle in the establishment of a pilot training school in Imo State, however, advised him to make good use of his new found fame to propagate the ideas he believes in.

The governor also appointed the reality show winner an education ambassador of Imo State.

The special assistant to the Imo State governor on entertainment, Chukwunoye Irouno, announced the news of his appointment in a statement.

“The reception will witness the investiture of Igbokwe as education ambassador of Imo state by governor Rochas Okorocha,” the statement read.

“The state government has set aside Thursday to celebrate Mr. Miracle Igbokwe, who strongly believes in free education which is the most cardinal policy of the rescue mission government of governor Rochas Okorocha.

“Igbokwe who was credited as the best behaved contestant was popular with his promotion of governor Rochas Okorocha’s free education policy in Imo State and was so patriotic about it.

“He confessed it publicly during a debate presentation where he said ‘I believe in education just like my governor Rochas Okorocha.’ Due to this single display of true patriotism, the state government honoured him as Imo education ambassador.”

In his speech, Mr. Okorocha said, “We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show.

“He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him”.

BBNaija: Miracle gets land, cash gift from Okorocha. [Photo credit: Official twitter handle of Miracle]

The governor further explained “Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State.

“One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home”.

As the BB Naija winner, the young pilot was awarded N25million in cash and N20million worth of gifts.

He also won an SUV Car, N4.7 million, an all expense trip for two and a N3.3 million entertainment set, which adds up to the N45 million grand prize.

Miracle, who was a force to reckon with during the games and competitions in the BB Naija house, also won N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the final wager.

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina. The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

An estimate of Miracle’s winnings in cash prize, assets, and in paid vacations adds up to a staggering N69, 700,000.