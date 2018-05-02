How I unwind without music — Buhari

Related News

Not much is known about President Muhammadu Buhari’s lifestyle aside from his love for cattle and penchant for newspaper cartoons as revealed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu in 2016.

Well, the President gave Nigerians a sneak peek into his personal life when he revealed that he does not listen to music.

Mr Buhari disclosed this in an interview with Aliyu Mustapha of Voice Of America in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Mr President said, “I don’t get to listen to music but I find time to rest. When I was a General, I gave orders, but now, I receive orders. The doctor is here. He always insists that I eat well and rest, that is why many are surprised at how quickly I recovered.”

Mr Buhari spent over a 100 days treating an undisclosed ailment in the UK in 2017 leading to speculations that he would not be able to carry out his official duties. He later returned to the country and has been active since then.

Unlike his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience who loved entertainers especially Nollywood stars, Mr Buhari appears to have more ‘pressing’ issues on his plate than entertainment.

Over the years, some Nigerian leaders have expressed their soft spots for indigenous entertainment albeit entertainment.

Indeed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, an avid dancer himself has always had a liking for King Sunny Ade. KSA as he is fondly called was also the toast of his late wife, Stella.

Back in 2013, a highlife singer, Ibitayo Jeje, featured Mr Obasanjo in her music video titled, ‘Why You Love Me So’.

The former president also made his acting debut in a Nollywood comedy series titled “Dele Issues” in 2017.

While Mr Buhari pays little or no attention to music, his flair for dressing in a modest manner has not gone unnoticed.

Always garbed in traditional attire and matching accessories, this particular mode has now become an essential feature of his dressing.

These days, the President seems to go everywhere with a blue-coloured diary, on which he writes notes occasionally.

As things stand, the diary is now the President’s most famous accessory aside from his signature horn-rimmed reading glasses.