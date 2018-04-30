Why my marriage lasted two weeks- Comedian Princess

Related News

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Oluwadamilola Adekoya, better known as Princess, has opened up on why her union to a Yoruba movie actor/producer, Jeremiah Adeshola, lasted two weeks.

Speaking in a new video on Bar Room Therapy, Princess noted how cyber bullying contributed to her marriage crash and added that on the morning of her wedding, she was called ugly by online trolls.

She said several people thought theunion lasted for seven months but it did not.

According to the humour merchant, social media played a huge role in the collapse of her marriage.

She said “The only time I felt bad about my fame was when my marriage ended. I felt if I weren’t this popular; people wouldn’t have talked about it.

“So many marriages crash on a daily basis but you will not hear about them. Some people have been married five times but you will not hear their gist because they are not in the eye of the public. People didn’t know that the marriage had broken up until December when I felt I was strong enough to handle the publicity that it generated. I was shocked! People called me from all parts of the world including China. Some people cried while some people felt happy.”

She also praised Tiwa Savage saying she handled her marriage crisis with husband Tunji Balogun expertly.

She said Tiwa is a typical example of a strong woman.

The couple held a quiet wedding at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos, on May 8, 2013. This was followed by a lavish ceremony held at Balmoral Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

The marriage was solemnised by the leadership of C&S Movement Church Ayo Ni O led by popular Prophet Gabriel O. Fakeye and eight other clergymen.

Princess and her ex-hubby on her wedding day in 2013

Then first ladies of Lagos and Ekiti States, Abimbola Fashola and Erelu Bisi Fayemi, also attended the wedding.