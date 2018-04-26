How I battled fibroids for seven years- Toke Makinwa

Related News

Controversial radio personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared how she battled with fibroids for seven years.

The ‘On Becoming’ author opened up about her struggles in a new YouTube video because “someone out there is struggling too”.

“I have been battling fibroid for 6 going on 7 years. I think I was diagnosed 7 years ago,” she said on ‘Toke Moments’, her YouTube vlog.

“It’s been one hell of a ride. So I finally decided to do something about the situation this year because it was getting to the point where it was beginning to affect me. I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t sit up properly. It was beginning to push against certain organs inside of me and it was just nasty and a total disaster.”

Ms Makinwa explained she tried to live with the non-fatal uterus growth but it became worse over time.

“Doctors would often tell you not to bother yourself about it if you are not experiencing excessive bleeding or backache or if they are not obstructing anything in there,” she said.

The 33-year-old who was previously married to fitness expert Maje Ayida, said her fear of surgery hindered her from seeking a permanent solution.

“From okay you have fibroids, to, it’s growing. From two, became four. From four, became five and then six. So I had to wear undergarments, body magic just to make sure that I don’t look bloated or don’t look pregnant because I didn’t want to have surgery,” she said.

“Trust me I have been to Mountain of Fire, so I’ve been through church service(s), had all the communions and done all the fasting and prayer but it just didn’t get any better.

“You could literally see a size of a ball, it was just out there protruding. If you are like me and scared of going under, it can be quite a terrible experience but it was successful and I’m alive, I’m here.”

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb (uterus).

Recent studies have shown that the condition is almost three times as likely to occur in the bodies of blacks than in any other race of women in the world.

The cause of fibroids isn’t well understood. Risk factors include a family history of fibroids, obesity or early onset of puberty.