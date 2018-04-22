Miracle is #BBNaija 2018 winner

Related News

Miracle has emerged the winner of the third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria, which came to a thrilling climax on Sunday night.

Having emerged tops among the 20 contestants in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition, he will get N25 million cash prize, a brand-new SUV valued at about N12 million, an all-expense paid travel for two to an exotic location valued at N4.7 million and a complete entertainment system valued at N3.3 million.

Aside from the top prize, Miracle also won another N1 million.

Cee-C finished in second place.

According to the organisers, over 170 million votes were cast during this season’s #BBNaija show; 30 million of it coming in the final week.