The number of contestants still in the race to win the top prize in the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition has been reduced to four as Nina was evicted on Sunday night ahead of the grand finale.

Many did not expect Nina to come this far but she weathered the storm to stay on to the last day of the competition.

Nina during live eviction shows in the past, came out with high numbers to remain in the Big Brother House.

In the last eviction show that she was nominated in, Nina was squarely beaten by Cee-C whose vote was four per cent more than Nina’s, giving a sign of what was to come.

Now, the hope of Nina becoming the first female to win the Big Brother Naija show has been dashed.