Coachella: Meet Nigerian dancers who performed with Beyonce

As Beyoncé’s headlining appearance at Coachella continues to trend, it has been revealed that two Nigerian dancers also performed with the American superstar at the concert.

They are Diddi Emah and Kendra Oyesanya. Both choreographers who are based in the United States were the most prominent of the singer’s 100 back-up dancers and brass marching band.

They have taken to Instagram to thank the pop diva for giving them the chance to perform at such a high profile event.

Kendra, who also doubles a Hollywood actress and dancer, described the experience as a dream come true.

Diddi, on the other hand told aspiring dancers to keep dreaming big.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES went digging and here is what we uncovered about both dancers.

Apparently Diddi, which is short for Edidiong, is famous for working with superstars like Jennifer Lopez and Usher.

Some of the other artists that she has performed alongside or choreographed for include Missy Elliott, Ciara, Ludacris, Jason Derulo, Tinashe, Future, and “Big Trouble” from the FOX TV series, Star.

She was born in Nigeria and migrated to the U.S. from Akwa Ibom State at age 2.

At 15 years (10th grade), she was scouted and signed to her current dance agents, Sindy Schneider and Nefertiti Robinson of 411 South.

But since she was unable to secure many dance jobs due to her age, she became a choreographer.

She received academic scholarships and grants to Georgia State University

In 2010, one-year shy of graduating, she quit school to pursue her passion full-time after she got an offer to tour with the Black Eyed Peas and Ludacris.

She was 20 at the time. Edidiong’s dance and choreography style tilts towards Afrobeat, R&B/Pop and Hip-Hop realm.

Kendra on the other hand was born and raised in the U.S. She is not formally trained but has always had a natural talent for dance, singing, and acting. In 2013, Kendra won Pepsi’s “Dance for a Chance” contest and got the opportunity to work with Beyonce’s choreographer, Chris Grant, and meet Beyoncé personally.

Grant convinced her to move to Los Angeles and purse dance professionally. Since moving to Los Angeles, she has worked and with some of the industries top choreographers.

She has also toured and worked for major artistes including P. Diddy and the Bad Boy family, Flo Rida, Tinasha, KeKe Palmer, Paul McCartney, Tamar Braxton, and many more.

Beyonce also featured the quotes of award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, at the ongoing concert on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun was among the artistes expected to perform on Saturday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but he didn not make it down.

Wizkid was expected to perform on the main stage of Coachella on Saturday.

His next performance at the week-long festival is slated for April 22.