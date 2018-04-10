BB Naija: Housemate Lolu ‘molested at 4’

Related News

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu, on Tuesday revealed how his late mum’s housemaid molested him for four years.

“At the age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid and it went on for about four years,” he said.

Lolu said at that tender age, he decided to keep his mother in the dark about the incident because he felt she already had too much on her plate.

“The maid would subject me to a lot of punishment if I didn’t do as she asked,” – Lolu told Biggie during his diary session.

“I couldn’t tell my mother, not because I was scared, but because even at that age I figured she had too much to deal with at the time,” he said.

“For that reason, I figured that telling her that particular part of whatever it is that might have been happening at that time would have been adding more headache.”

While sharing the story, Lolu said he was “trying not to go graphic” with the details but noted that “it was not of my consent and it wasn’t something I was particularly happy with. She would subject me to a lot of punishment if I didn’t do as she pleased”.

Lolu said it took him 12 years to be able to share the story with his younger sister.

“I think that when I turned 21 was when I could finally tell anybody about it. I think it was my younger sister I told about it,” he said.

The diary session in the Big Brother Naija house is usually an opportunity for the housemates to share their thoughts and intimate secrets with Biggie and viewees.

Lolu also stated that he wasn’t sharing the story to be pitied by viewers, but was sharing it because of people, who are in his shoes, but cannot speak up because of what the society thinks.

Lolu is not the first BBaija housemate to reveal intimate secrets about themselves.

Earlier in the show, another housemate, Tobi Bakare, revealed how he contracted a sexually transmitted disease, gonorrhoea, at 17.

Tobi opened up on his sexual experience while presenting a topic on ‘the practice safe sex using condom.’ According to him, he was sexually active at the age of 12; and after a while, he stopped having safe sex as he assumed he was clean.

Another housemate, Alex, also shared a heartbreaking story of how she was raped and how she aborted a baby at 16, with fellow housemate Leo.

A secret poet, dancer and singer, Lolu is romantically involed with a fellow housemate, Anto.

He is also currently up for possible eviction alongside Miracle, Cee-C, Khloe and Anto.