PHOTOS: Tinubu, Akeredolu, others attend Osoba daughter’s wedding engagement Premium Times Related News Wife of Ondo state Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu (left), Chief Olusegun Osoba (right) during the engagement ceremony of Efuntoun Olayinka Osoba, the daughter of former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Olusegun Osoba to Adegboyega Apata in Lagos, at weekend. Wife of Ondo state Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu (left), wife of Edo state Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki (middle), during the engagement ceremony of Efuntoun Olayinka Osoba, the daughter of former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Olusegun Osoba to Adegboyega Apata in Lagos, at weekend. APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (left), and Wife of Ondo state Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu (right), during the engagement ceremony of Efuntoun Olayinka Osoba, the daughter of former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Olusegun Osoba to Adegboyega Apata in Lagos, at weekend. WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit





DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.