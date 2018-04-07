PHOTOS: Akwa Ibom Speaker serves as best man to aide

Related News

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, is the best man for his media aide, Kufre Okon, whose wedding is going on now in Uyo.

The groom, Mr Okon, is getting married to Rachael Ndon.

The wedding is being conducted by The Apostolic Church, Oron Road, Uyo.

The speaker’s role as best man seems to have added some more excitement to the wedding ceremony, as many of the guests are seen busy chatting happily about it and uploading photos of it on the social media.

Here are some of the wedding photos as posted on Facebook by Uyo-based blogger, Imo Udoima.