Teddy A evicted from Big Brother Naija house

Teddy A has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija barely 24 hours after his love interest, Bambam, was shown the door.

During the live eviction show on Sunday night, the anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that Teddy A polled the least number of votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

He was nominated alongside Cee-C, Bambam and Nina.

After his eviction, Teddy A said he is not worried about what the future holds for him but expressed surprise that he got evicted after his girl (Bambam) left.

On his relationship with Bambam, he said, “All my life, I’ve always had issues with women but I will know how to cope with it. When I get out there, I will sort it out. I feel we can help each other but we will see how it goes.

“I’m a thug but every thug has a soft side to him. My strategy was to flirt with every girl in the house but Bambam happened.”

Teddy A has openly admitted that he has a girlfriend and a baby mama.

Bambam was shockingly evicted on Saturday night after the weekly party.

Although her exit was unceremonious, she was invited for a post-eviction interview during the live show on Sunday.

During the chat, Bambam said she would love to have a romantic relationship with Teddy A provided “it works out”.

She said: “I would like that [a relationship]. I’m not the kind of girl to get so smitten over a man. I would let him come out and sort things out with his woman.”